Victoria police say that stories of attempted kidnappings that are being shared on local social media pages are a "hoax."

Police say that stories of "red van kidnapping attempts" in the Victoria area are unverified.

"Our primary goal is public safety," said VicPD spokesperson Bowen Osoko in a release Friday. “Do know that if we were aware of ongoing attempts to target and kidnap women by a vehicle prowling the streets, we would be loudly sharing that information far and wide to warn our community."

VicPD says the current social media posts are similar to rumours being shared in other communities across B.C.

However, the police department stresses that it still encourages everyone to report crimes or contact 911 if they feel unsafe.