Victoria police search for BMW after car crashes into pedestrian: Video
Warning: This story contains graphic video
Victoria police are on the lookout for a BMW that crashed into a woman in downtown Victoria over the weekend.
The crash occurred just before 3 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Douglas Street and Courtney Street.
A video of the collision shows pedestrians walking on a crosswalk when the crash occurred.
Police were called to the area and were told that the vehicle had fled the scene.
When officers arrived, they found an injured woman who was later taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
She's since been released from hospital, police say.
Investigators are now searching for the vehicle, which is described as a grey BMW sedan. It was last seen heading eastbound on Courtney Street.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
