Victoria police search for high-risk missing woman
Victoria police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing woman who was last seen more than a month ago.
Police are searching for 27-year-old Sara Elbahir who was last seen on Sept. 28 and was reported missing on Oct. 13.
Victoria police say while there's no indication that Elbahir is in immediate danger, the circumstances of her disappearance are considered "high-risk" under B.C.'s provincial policing standards.
Elbahir is described as a Black woman who stands 5'8" with a slim build. She has brown eyes and brown hair, and the photos of her are considered recent.
Anyone who sees Elbahir is asked to call 911. Otherwise, anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654.
A missing person may be defined as "high-risk" for a variety of reasons, such as if they are at risk due to a physical or mental illness, if weather presents a danger, or if there is reasonable grounds to believe that the person may have been a victim of crime.
