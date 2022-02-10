Victoria police search for man who reportedly headbutted worker at Bay Centre mall

Victoria police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly attacked a Bay Centre employee on Saturday evening.

Police were called to a store in the shopping centre around 5:50 p.m. for reports of a customer attacking a worker.

People at the store told police that the customer approached an employee to talk about a pair of broken headphones before the alleged assault began.

"When the employee asked for additional information the man suddenly attacked," police said in a release Thursday.

The employee then ran behind a store counter, prompting a second worker to approach the man in an attempt to de-escalate the situation.

"The man then attacked this second employee, threatening and then headbutting them," said VicPD.

"Despite being attacked, the second employee was able to keep the man away from other staff until the man fled the store," police said.

The employee who was headbutted was not seriously injured in the incident, according to VicPD.

Police are now searching for the customer, who is described as a white man who stands 5'10" tall with a heavy build. He has dark brown hair and was wearing a red jacket, an unbuttoned white collared shirt, a blue shirt with white buttons on the front, grey pants, and brown shoes at the time.

Anyone with information on the incident or the identity of the man is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.