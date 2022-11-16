Victoria police search for missing man, 23, last seen in Esquimalt
Staff
CTV News Vancouver Island
Police in Victoria are searching for a 23-year-old man who's been missing in the Esquimalt, B.C., area for more than a week.
Riley Norman Jones was last seen on Nov. 5 and was reported missing to police on Nov. 12, the Victoria Police Department said in a release Wednesday.
Jones is described as 5'9" tall with a slim build. He has blue eyes and short blond hair.
Investigators released a recent photo of Jones on Wednesday.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654.
