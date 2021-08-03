Victoria police search for missing woman, 35

Police in Victoria are seeking the public’s help in finding a woman who hasn’t been seen in four weeks.

Amy Simpson is described as a 35-year-old white woman with shoulder-length brown hair.

Simpson stands 5’ 2” tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds with a slim build. She is often seen wearing a hooded sweater and leggings.

Simpson was last seen on July 7 in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue, Victoria police said in a statement Tuesday.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.