Victoria police search for missing woman, 35
Staff
CTV News Vancouver Island
Police in Victoria are seeking the public’s help in finding a woman who hasn’t been seen in four weeks.
Amy Simpson is described as a 35-year-old white woman with shoulder-length brown hair.
Simpson stands 5’ 2” tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds with a slim build. She is often seen wearing a hooded sweater and leggings.
Simpson was last seen on July 7 in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue, Victoria police said in a statement Tuesday.
Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 immediately.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
N.B. reports 11 COVID-19 cases Tuesday; active cases increase to 44New Brunswick is reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 over a two-day period on Tuesday, as the total number of active cases increases to 44.
-
OPP searching for missing 75-year-old North Dundas manOntario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 75-year-old man from North Dundas.
-
N.S. reports 6 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; three recoveriesHealth officials in Nova Scotia are reporting six new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday – the highest single-day increase the province has seen in almost two weeks.
-
Victoria police searching for stolen urn containing person's ashesPolice are seeking the community's assistance in locating an urn that was stolen from a Fairfield home last week.
-
U.S. Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, probe findsAn investigation into Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo found that he sexually harassed multiple current and former state government employees, state Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday.
-
Five males from Toronto face several charges after break and enter at Barrie north end homeFive men from Toronto, including a young man, face several drug-related and property-related charges after police responded to reports of a break and enter in the city's north end on Saturday morning.
-
Manitoba to lift mask mandate for indoor public placesThe Manitoba government announced on that it will be lifting the mask mandate for indoor public spaces beginning this weekend.
-
Pedestrian killed in Lethbridge crash, driver chargedLethbridge Police Service is investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian on Monday.
-
Rally to support South Asian family targeted in incident at Surrey parkA rally will be held Tuesday night in support of a South Asian family that was targeted in an ugly incident at a Surrey, B.C., park.