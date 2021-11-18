Victoria police search for witnesses after stabbing victim found in a 'pool of blood'

Police are looking for witnesses after a stabbing victim was found in a pool of blood in downtown Victoria.

Police say the young man was found stabbed in the head, arm and hands just after 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Patrol officers were called to the scene by paramedics in the 500-block of Yates Street.

"Officers arrived and found the victim in a pool of blood being given first aid by shelter staff, suffering from potentially life-threatening injuries," police said in a statement Thursday.

"Officers assisted in applying a tourniquet as the victim was rushed to hospital," the police department added.

After treatment, the victim’s injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening, according to police.

Forensic detectives collected evidence from the scene and the major crimes unit is investigating.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has surveillance video from the area is asked to call VicPD at 250-995-7654, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.