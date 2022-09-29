iHeartRadio

Victoria police searching for 'high-risk' missing man


Victoria police say Timothy Mackness was last seen in the Jubilee neighbourhood on Sept. 20 and was reported missing on Sept. 26. (VicPD)

Police are asking the public for help finding a 59-year-old Victoria man who has been missing for over a week.

Victoria police say Timothy Mackness was last seen in the Jubilee neighbourhood on Sept. 20 and was reported missing on Sept. 26.

Mackness is considered a high-risk missing person. Police describe him as a white man standing 6' tall with a slender build. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

Under B.C.'s provincial policing standards, a "high-risk missing person" is someone whose health or well-being may be in danger due to physical or mental illness, addictions, disability or age.

The category also applies to someone who is a member of a vulnerable group; someone who is believed to be a victim of a crime; or someone who has gone missing in an area where weather or other physical conditions may pose a danger.

"While investigators have no direct information that Timothy is at immediate risk of harm, the circumstances under which he has gone missing are considered to be high-risk," Victoria police said in a statement Thursday.

Anyone who sees Mackness is asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654.

