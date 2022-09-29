Victoria police searching for 'high-risk' missing man
Police are asking the public for help finding a 59-year-old Victoria man who has been missing for over a week.
Victoria police say Timothy Mackness was last seen in the Jubilee neighbourhood on Sept. 20 and was reported missing on Sept. 26.
Mackness is considered a high-risk missing person. Police describe him as a white man standing 6' tall with a slender build. He has blue eyes and brown hair.
Under B.C.'s provincial policing standards, a "high-risk missing person" is someone whose health or well-being may be in danger due to physical or mental illness, addictions, disability or age.
The category also applies to someone who is a member of a vulnerable group; someone who is believed to be a victim of a crime; or someone who has gone missing in an area where weather or other physical conditions may pose a danger.
"While investigators have no direct information that Timothy is at immediate risk of harm, the circumstances under which he has gone missing are considered to be high-risk," Victoria police said in a statement Thursday.
Anyone who sees Mackness is asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654.
-
Sault Area Hospital gets funding for cardiac careSault Area Hospital’s cardiac care unit is getting a financial boost from the province.
-
Creative or unrealistic? Ken Sim's ABC party releases full platform, promises to 'rethink the way City Hall is run'On Thursday, Sim and his ABC party slate of candidates released their full, 94-point platform, saying they will "rethink the way City Hall is run."
-
B.C. preschool apologizes over headdress craft for National Day for Truth and ReconciliationAn Indigenous mother in B.C. is speaking out after her son’s preschool sent students home with a culturally insensitive craft ahead of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, being marked Friday.
-
Ottawa mayor wouldn't speak to Parliament security service during convoy: officialOttawa Mayor Jim Watson's office would not return a call from the Parliamentary Protective Service during the height of the "Freedom Convoy," its acting director told a committee Thursday evening.
-
Province, physicians look for staffing and capacity solutions as COVID-19 spreadsBoth the provincial government and the Alberta Medical Association say they're ready to collaborate to help the strained health system as a busy autumn approaches.
-
'National embarrassment': Aviation event scheduled for this weekend unexpectedly groundedAn annual event that hopes to inspire young girls to take an interest in aviation has been postponed indefinitely.
-
Reports of pedestrian struck by train along Kitchener GO lineThe Kitchener GO line is being held after a pedestrian was struck by a train Thursday night.
-
Recovery efforts continue in Cape Breton, frustration growing amongst residentsNearly every street corner in Sydney still has scenes of the significant destruction caused by post-tropical storm Fiona, six days after it blew through the region.
-
Man seriously injured in midtown Toronto stabbingA man has been seriously injured in a stabbing in midtown Toronto.