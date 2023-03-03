Victoria police searching for high-risk missing man and associated Mercedes

Victoria police are asking for the public's help in locating a high-risk missing man.

Police are searching for 25-year-old Justin Parent.

Police say Parent was last seen in the Esquimalt area and may be driving a grey, 2000 Mercedes CLK43 with B.C. licence plate MS0 73E.

Parent is described as an Indigenous man who stands 5'7" tall. He may be wearing a white Nike shirt, according to VicPD.

Anyone who sees Parent or his vehicle is asked to call 911, police said Friday afternoon.