Victoria police searching for 'high-risk' missing woman

Victoria police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing woman who was last seen in the Esquimalt area last week.

Police are searching for Kiana Chamberland, 24, who was last seen on April 15 in the 600-block of Nelson Street around 4 p.m.

Investigators say, "the circumstances under which Kiana has gone missing are considered to be high-risk and officers are concerned for her safety."

Chamberland is described as a white woman who stands 5'4" tall with a thin build. Police say she has multiple tattoos, including the image of a crown on the back of her neck and the Roman numerals for "13" on her left chest. She may also have a large brown Michael Kors-brand purse with black straps and green paint on it with her.

Anyone who spots Chamberland is asked to call 911 immediately. Otherwise, anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654.