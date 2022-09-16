Victoria police searching for man after bus driver threatened with knife
Police in Victoria are searching for a man after a transit driver was threatened with a knife Thursday.
Police say the incident happened before 5 p.m. near Fort Street and Foul Bay Road.
The perpetrator is described as a Black man, approximately 50 years old, standing six feet tall with a slim build.
The man was wearing a black cowboy hat with a feather in it, and black clothing.
Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him and to call 911.
Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654.
STABBING ON PANDORA AVENUE
Police are also investigating a separate call in which someone was stabbed in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue around 9:30 p.m.
The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. It is unclear whether a suspect has been apprehended.
Police are expected to provide more information on the stabbing Friday.
-
Charges laid in series of GTA jewellery store robberiesA 24-year-old man has been charged and four others are being sought in connection with a series of jewellery store robberies across the Greater Toronto Area.
-
Thousands wait in shivering temps to pay respects to QueenThousands of people spent London's coldest night in months huddled in line to view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, and authorities warned Saturday that arriving mourners face a 16-hour wait.
-
Seahawks make marketing push north of the borderRecently retired KJ Wright is leading a Seattle Seahawks contingent in a weekend full of appearances and events throughout Metro Vancouver.
-
Flames equipment sale Saturday morning at SaddledomeThere's yard sales all the time in Calgary, but Saturday morning, the yard is the Saddledome.
-
Motorcycle rider in critical condition after crash in MississaugaA motorcycle rider has been critically injured after a single-vehicle collision in Mississauga Saturday afternoon.
-
Man arrested after allegedly trying to break into garages in Cornwallis Park: N.S. RCMPA Nova Scotia man was arrested after an incident in Cornwallis Park on Thursday evening.
-
Morning house fire in EstaireGreater Sudbury police and fire services are on the scene of a house fire in Estaire in the south end of Greater Sudbury.
-
'Part of our healing': Former royal guard says pageantry of Queen's funeral events necessary for U.K.Duncan Rasor, who served as a royal guard to Queen Elizabeth II in 1999, says the grandeur surrounding the late monarch's funeral and commemorative events leading up to it are necessary for the United Kingdom to move forward.
-
Ukraine pays tribute to Russian woman who fought on its sideAn honour guard fired a three-gun salute toward cloudy skies as friends and comrades-in-arms gathered in Kyiv to bid farewell to a Russian woman who was killed while fighting on Ukraine's side in the war with her native country.