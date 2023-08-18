Victoria police searching for man convicted of second-degree murder

Police in Victoria are searching for a man who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

The Victoria Police Department says Jeremy Fry was on parole while serving a second-degree murder sentence. However, he allegedly breached the conditions of his release and his parole was suspended, police said Friday.

Fry is described as 61 years old, standing five feet, 10 inches tall with a medium build. He has grey-brown hair and hazel eyes.

Investigators are asking anyone who sees Fry to call 911.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the E-Comm report desk at 250-995-7654 and dial extension 1, or contact the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.