Victoria police searching for man reported missing by family in Alberta
Victoria police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a man who was reported missing by family members in Alberta.
Police are searching for Dominic Cormack, 52, who last seen in the city three years ago. Investigators say his family in Alberta have been unable to locate him despite searching.
"He was last seen in Victoria in 2018," said VicPD in a release Thursday. "Officers are working to locate Dominic and, if possible, connect him with the family members who are looking for him."
Cormack is described as a white man who stands 5'9" tall with a medium build. He has dark brown hair with a receding hairline and weighs approximately 165 pounds.
Police say the photo of him is from 2018.
Anyone with information on Cormack's whereabouts is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
-
York police seize more than $1M worth of drugs; 2 arrested, one suspect remain outstandingPolice are looking for a Markham man wanted in an ongoing drug trafficking investigation that has resulted in the seizure of more than $1 million worth of drugs.
-
'So horrible': Stratford's new Pride crosswalk vandalized just hours after its installationThe new LGBTQ2S+ rainbow crosswalk in downtown Stratford has been vandalized a mere 24 hours after it was completed.
-
First utility-scale solar power project in Sask. now onlineThe first of four planned ten megawatt solar power facilities in Saskatchewan is now generating power for the grid southeast of Swift Current.
-
Edmonton police officer charged with assault: ASIRTAn Edmonton Police Service constable has been charged with assault after the arrest of a 26-year-old man in June 2019.
-
OPP investigating death of boy, 15, in Fenelon TownshipProvincial police are investigating the death of a 15-year-old boy in Fenelon Township.
-
Suspected gangster among Vancouver police 'top 6' arrestedThe Vancouver Police Department says it has arrested one of the "top six" alleged gang members it warned the public about back in May.
-
Tough conversations days before ThanksgivingWith the provincial health restrictions currently in place, prohibiting unvaccinated people from gathering in homes, some families may be faced with tough decisions and conversations about how to deal with members who haven’t yet received their shots.
-
Volunteers prep Thanksgiving meals with food insecurity on the riseThanksgiving is one of the busiest times of the year at The Sharing Place Food Centre in Orillia.
-
14-year-old charged with assault following stabbing: Winnipeg policeA 14-year-old boy is facing assault and uttering threats charges after a man was stabbed in Winnipeg’s Central Park neighbourhood on October 7.