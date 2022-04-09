Victoria police searching for man wanted for forcible confinement, assault

Victoria police are on the lookout for a young man who's wanted on several outstanding warrants.

Police are searching for 18-year-old Alemayehu Townsend, who's wanted for forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and extortion.

Townsend is described as a Black man who stands 5'5" and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 and is advised not to approach him. Otherwise, anyone with information on Townsend's whereabouts is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

On Thursday, police said they were also looking for 36-year-old Christopher Gaudet, who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant and was believed to be in Victoria. Late Friday night, police announced that Gaudet had been arrested.