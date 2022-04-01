Victoria police searching for man who reportedly stole car, crashed head-on with other vehicle

Victoria police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly stole a vehicle, crashed it into a truck, and then fled the scene last week.

Police say they were called to the 1700-block of Fort Street for reports of a head-on collision on March 24.

When officers arrived around 2:50 p.m., police learned that a black 2018 Toyota Highlander SUV crossed the centre line and crashed into a white Ford F150 truck that was travelling in the opposite direction.

"The impact was severe enough that the airbags were fully deployed and both vehicles [were] significantly damaged," police said in a release Friday.

The driver of the black SUV then exited the vehicle, grabbed something from its trunk, and fled the scene on foot, according to VicPD.

Paramedics were at the scene and cleared the driver of the white truck of injuries, police say.

While officers were speaking with the driver of the white truck, they learned that the black SUV had been reported stolen earlier that day. Investigators later confirmed that the SUV involved in the crash was the same one that was reported stolen.

Police have now released surveillance photos of the man who's believed to have been driving the black SUV during in the crash.

The photo was taken in the 1800-block of Fort Street shortly after the crash occurred.

The man is described as a white man with a slim build and medium-length dark brown hair. Police estimate he's around 24 years old and was wearing a grey hooded jacket with black letters on the front, a black baseball cap, grey patterned pants, and a backpack at the time. He was also holding an acoustic guitar, a short skateboard with bright yellow wheels, and a black bag.

Anyone with information on the man's identity or the crash is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 extension 1.