Victoria police searching for man who spat on, threatened to stab bus driver

Police in Victoria are trying to identify a man who allegedly spat on and threatened to stab a transit bus driver.

Victoria police say a BC Transit driver stopped to pick up a passenger near Fort and Ashgrove streets at approximately 6:45 p.m. on March 1.

The passenger immediately became confrontational with the driver and threatened to stab him, police said Tuesday.

The passenger reportedly then moved around the Plexiglas barrier and spat on the driver's face before leaving.

Police are looking for a 25- to 35-year-old white man with a medium build. He was wearing a dark hat and a dark jacket.

Investigators provided a surveillance photo of the man taken from inside the bus as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Victoria police non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.