Victoria police searching for missing girl, 16
Staff
CTV News Vancouver Island
Victoria police are asking for the public's help finding a 16-year-old girl missing from the city for more than three weeks.
Lia Barker is described as a high-risk missing youth. She was last seen in downtown Victoria on Sept. 21.
Police say Barker is white, standing 5' 8" tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds with a slim build.
Barker has shoulder-length red hair.
Anyone who sees Barker is asked to call 911.
Anyone with information on her possible whereabouts is asked to contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or contact Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
