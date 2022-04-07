Victoria police searching for stolen E.J. Hughes artwork

Victoria police are asking for the public's help after a work by a celebrated Vancouver Island artist was stolen from a local gallery.

The pencil sketch, titled "Sooke Harbour," was created in 1953 by artist E. J. Hughes.

Police say the work, valued at $6,500, was stolen from a gallery in the 600-block of View Street in June. The theft, however, was only discovered in February.

The Madrona Gallery describes the dimensions of the graphite drawing as nine and a half inches by 12 inches.

Police say the file remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the theft or the whereabouts of the artwork is asked to contact police at 250-995-7654 or contact Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.