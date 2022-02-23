Victoria police searching for teen missing for over three weeks
Police in Victoria are asking the public to be on the lookout for a teenage girl who hasn't been seen for more than three weeks.
Lia Barker, 16, is described as a white girl, standing 5'7" with a slim build.
Barker has shoulder-length, dyed-blonde hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket, black sweater, black sweatpants and grey boots.
Victoria police say Barker was last seen in Victoria on the morning of Feb. 1 and investigators are concerned for her safety.
VicPD says patrol officers are working to locate Barker. Investigators believe she may have travelled to Vancouver.
Anyone who sees Barker is asked to call 911.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Victoria police non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.
Anonymous tips can be submitted to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
