Police in Victoria are looking for a man they believe is "armed and dangerous."

Christopher Wilson, 34, is a person of interest in an incident that took place at a multi-unit temporary housing facility in the 100 block of Gorge Road East, police said in a news release Thursday night.

Victoria police said they were called to the area around 8 p.m. on Wednesday for a "confirmed shots fired call."

No one was injured in the incident, and Wilson fled before officers arrived, police said. They're asking anyone who sees him to call 911 and not approach him. They're also asking anyone who has information on where he might be to call their report desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1.

Police describe Wilson as a white man with short red hair and an athletic build. He stands 5'9" tall and occasionally has a short, stubble-length red beard, police said.