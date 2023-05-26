Victoria police seek downtown assault suspect

Victoria police are looking to identify a suspect in an alleged assault that occurred in downtown Victoria last month.

Police say the man, pictured above, is suspected of attacking another person shortly after exiting a BC Transit bus in the 1300-block of Douglas Street around 9:30 a.m. on April 20.

The man is estimated to be 55 to 65 years old, standing 6'2" with a large build. He had a grey beard and was carrying a cane at the time.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone who recognizes the man, or who may have information on the incident, is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or online.