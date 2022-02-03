Victoria police seek man after senior assaulted in Esquimalt, B.C.
Victoria police are searching for a man after a 72-year-old was assaulted in Esquimalt over the weekend.
Police say the incident occurred around 6 a.m. Saturday when the elderly man was delivering newspapers near the intersection of Greenwood Avenue and Kinver Street.
While in the area, the victim was approached by a stranger who demanded the senior's wallet and personal items.
Soon after, the man punched the 72-year-old in the face, knocking him to the ground, according to Victoria police.
The man then fled the area and was last seen heading eastbound on Kinver Street towards Wychbury Avenue.
The man is described as a white man between the ages of 25 and 40 with a heavy build and short stature. He had dark messy hair and was wearing a blue jacket and blue pants.
Police say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the attack and did not require ambulance services.
Investigators note that while the incident occurred Saturday, it was not reported to police until Wednesday.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
