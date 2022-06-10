Victoria police seek man after spitting assault in James Bay
Victoria police are trying to identify a man who allegedly spat on an employee at a business in the James Bay neighbourhood.
The incident happened on Jan 20, but police are now asking for the public's help, nearly five months later.
Officers were called to the 400-block of Simcoe Street by an employee who said he was confronted by a customer who lowered his facemask and then spat on the employee without warning.
The perpetrator immediately left the store after the altercation.
Investigators are looking for a white man aged 60 to 65, standing five feet, eight inches tall with a medium build.
He had a grey beard and wore black-framed glasses, a grey hooded sweatshirt, tan-coloured pants and black shoes.
Anyone who recognizes the man or who has information on the incident is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654.
