Victoria police seek man wanted on province-wide warrant

Victoria police are on the lookout for a man who is wanted on a B.C.-wide warrant for breaching his release orders.

Police are searching for 49-year-old William Watts, who has multiple convictions for robbery.

VicPD says Watts is considered to be at a high risk of re-offending. Anyone who spots him is asked to call 911 and is warned not to approach him.

Otherwise, anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Watts is described as an Indigenous man who stands 5'10" and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He has a muscular build, black hair and brown eyes.