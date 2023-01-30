Victoria police seek man wanted on province-wide warrant
Staff
CTV News Vancouver Island
Victoria police are on the lookout for a man who is wanted on a B.C.-wide warrant for breaching his release orders.
Police are searching for 49-year-old William Watts, who has multiple convictions for robbery.
VicPD says Watts is considered to be at a high risk of re-offending. Anyone who spots him is asked to call 911 and is warned not to approach him.
Otherwise, anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
Watts is described as an Indigenous man who stands 5'10" and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He has a muscular build, black hair and brown eyes.
-
Suspect drives into Vaughan Mills mall before robbing store: policeA suspect drove a vehicle through Vaughan Mills mall early Wednesday morning before reportedly breaking into a store.
-
Premier Doug Ford set to make Service Ontario announcement in BramptonPremier Doug Ford is set to make a Service Ontario announcement in Brampton this morning.
-
Why Reptilia must wait until April for council decision on exotic animalsReptilia took a small step forward but learned the finish line has moved farther away.
-
Ottawa Police Service, City of Ottawa introduce draft budgets todayThe city will lay out its multi-billion dollar spending plan for 2023 today before a whirlwind consultation period this month leading up to final approval March 1.
-
Black community looking for more engagement with Black History Month in Renfrew CountyAlgonquin College's Pembroke campus has events planned throughout February to celebrate and acknowledge Black History Month, and the county plans to highlight Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs.
-
-
'Get a f***ing hotel room': Anti-gay tirade in downtown Vancouver under investigationDisturbing video of a man berating a young couple with homophobic slurs in downtown Vancouver has triggered a police investigation – and prompted an outpouring of support for the victims.
-
High interest rates continue to impact home sales in Simcoe County & MuskokaHigher interest rates meant to cool down inflation have had a major impact on housing sales throughout much of Simcoe County and Muskoka, according to new data.
-
'It felt like home': Bo Horvat says goodbye to VancouverBo Horvat is saying goodbye to Vancouver and the Canucks after a decade in blue and green.