Victoria police seek missing man, 50

Police in Victoria are asking the public for help finding a man who has been missing from the city for over three weeks.

Colin Spires, 50, was last seen in the Burnside Gorge area on Sept. 26.

Spires is described as a white man, standing 5' 6" tall and weighing approximately 155 pounds. He has short brown hair.

Patrol officers are working to ensure that he is safe.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654.

Anonymous reports can be made through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.