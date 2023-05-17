Victoria police seek missing man in need of medical treatment
CTV News Vancouver Island Associate Digital Producer
Adam Chan
Victoria police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing man who is in need of a "immediate" medical treatment.
Police are searching for 47-year-old Delmer Esau, who has a medical condition that requires urgent attention.
He's described as a white man who stands 5'8" tall and weighs approximately 135 pounds. He has a slim build and often wears a baseball hat.
Anyone who sees Esau is asked to call 911. Otherwise, anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
