Victoria police seek missing man in need of medical treatment

Victoria police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing man who is in need of a "immediate" medical treatment.

Police are searching for 47-year-old Delmer Esau, who has a medical condition that requires urgent attention.

He's described as a white man who stands 5'8" tall and weighs approximately 135 pounds. He has a slim build and often wears a baseball hat.

Anyone who sees Esau is asked to call 911. Otherwise, anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or online.