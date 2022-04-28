Victoria police seek perpetrator after attempted robbery

Police in Victoria are asking for the public's help in finding the perpetrator of an attempted robbery in the city last week.

Investigators say a woman was walking in the 2000-block of Douglas Street around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday when she was approached by an unknown man.

Police say the next thing the woman remembers is laying on the ground as the man attempted to steal her purse.

The victim screamed and the perpetrator fled on foot without her belongings, police said Thursday.

The woman suffered minor injuries.

Police are now looking for a white man described as 30 to 50 years old and standing approximately five feet, eight inches tall with a very slim build.

The man had dark brown and grey hair, and was wearing a dark green hooded sweater with the hood up and blue jeans.

The Victoria police investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 250-995-7654 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.