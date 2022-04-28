Victoria police seek perpetrator after attempted robbery
Police in Victoria are asking for the public's help in finding the perpetrator of an attempted robbery in the city last week.
Investigators say a woman was walking in the 2000-block of Douglas Street around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday when she was approached by an unknown man.
Police say the next thing the woman remembers is laying on the ground as the man attempted to steal her purse.
The victim screamed and the perpetrator fled on foot without her belongings, police said Thursday.
The woman suffered minor injuries.
Police are now looking for a white man described as 30 to 50 years old and standing approximately five feet, eight inches tall with a very slim build.
The man had dark brown and grey hair, and was wearing a dark green hooded sweater with the hood up and blue jeans.
The Victoria police investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 250-995-7654 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
-
Nova Scotia municipalities reviewing policing models as RCMP costs riseThe president of the Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities says the rising cost of RCMP services is changing the conversation around policing.
-
Calgary police issue warning as high-risk offender released againThe Calgary Police Service has issued an advisory after a high-risk offender, with a history of sexual offences involving minors, was released after completing his latest sentence.
-
Oak Bay police arrest Saanich man after students followed outside schoolOak Bay police say a 46-year-old Saanich man was arrested after he reportedly followed female high school students and loitered outside their school.
-
Two men arrested, guns and drugs seized, after employee confined during Moncton armed robberyTwo men have been arrested and multiple guns and drugs have been seized following an armed robbery in Moncton, N.B.
-
Calgary will soon award first urban hen licences, avian flu not a concernCalgarians who applied to the city's urban hen ownership program will soon find out if their application was successful.
-
McDavid gives Ben Stelter his own trading card as Oilers partner with cancer foundation for 50/50sHe’s been a lucky charm for the Edmonton Oilers, and now five-year-old Ben Stelter has officially been named the Edmonton Oilers Playoff Ambassador.
-
Retired gravedigger inspired to live joyfully after connecting with catsIf you ask Bruce what he did before he spent his retirement walking his cats on a leash around his home, he’ll likely answer with a pun. You see, Bruce spent 33 years as a gravedigger.
-
University of Sudbury gets $2M from fedsThe University of Sudbury is getting some financial backing from the federal government in its quest to become a French-language institution.
-
Search continues for Nova Scotia fisherman who jumped in river after DFO interventionThe search for a missing 48-year-old lobster fisherman who jumped into a river in Digby County continues Friday.