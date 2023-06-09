Victoria police seek suspect vehicle in hit-and-run crash
Police in Victoria are looking for witnesses and surveillance video after one person was injured in a hit-and-run collision.
Investigators say a vehicle was struck while travelling westbound in the 400-block of Bay Street around 10:30 p.m. on May 31.
The suspect vehicle fled the scene and was last seen travelling northbound in the 2500-block of Bridge Street, police said in a release Friday.
The suspect vehicle is described as a black truck or SUV with front-end damage and a B.C. license plate beginning with "MW."
The victim suffered minor injuries and was assessed by paramedics at the scene.
Anyone with information or video footage of the suspect vehicle in the area is asked to contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654, or contact Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or online at Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers.
