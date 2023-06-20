Victoria police seek to ID man prowling, entering home in Fernwood

Police in Victoria are asking the public to help identify a man involved in a pair of early-morning incidents in the city's Fernwood neighbourhood.

Officers were called at approximately 3:30 a.m. on June 14 to a report of a man prowling in front of a home in the 2000-block of Chambers Street.

A resident told police the man threatened them when they recorded video of him on private property.

Officers attended the scene but were unable to locate the man.

Approximately two hours later, police were called to a multi-unit residence a short distance away in the 1000-block of Princess Avenue.

The caller reported seeing a man enter the residential building through a window into one of the suites.

Investigators say the caller's description closely matched the description of the suspect from the incident two hours earlier.

Officers again arrived within minutes, but did not find the man, police said in a news release Tuesday.

Investigators are looking for a white man, approximately 35 years old and standing five feet, 10 inches tall, with short hair and a slim build.

Police said the man was wearing a black hoodie, black gloves and had a black, collapsible canvas wagon with him.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incidents is asked to call the Victoria police at 250-995-7654.