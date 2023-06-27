Victoria police seek wanted man, urge public to call 911
Victoria police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 37-year-old man who is wanted after warrants for his arrest were issued for multiple firearms charges.
Police say Cory Hage is facing charges of possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a prohibited weapon, possession of a firearm contrary to a court order and occupying a vehicle knowing a firearm was present.
The charges stem from an incident on the afternoon of Aug. 21, 2022, when Victoria patrol officers pulled over a vehicle on Blanshard Street near Pembroke Street that was travelling erratically.
During their investigation, officers found the driver was carrying a loaded handgun, ammunition and magazines.
Hage is described as a white man who stands five feet, 10 inches tall, with a slim build and weighing approximately 146 pounds.
He has short, dark-brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone who sees Hage is urged not to approach him and to call 911.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
Highway 26 head-on collision under investigationSpringwater Fire and Emergency Services responded to a call shortly before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday between McNabb Road and Glengarry Landing Road.
-
-
RCMP search for armed suspect on O'Chiese First Nation in central AlbertaA central Alberta First Nation was told to shelter in place Wednesday evening as police searched for an armed suspect.
-
RCMP investigate reported firearm incident in Okotoks, Alta.If your child had what appeared to be a firearm pointed at them at the skate park in Okotoks, Alta., on Monday, the Mounties are hoping you'll get in touch.
-
Health minister speaks about agreement allowing St Paul’s Hospital to opt out of medical assistance in dyingAfter the parents of a terminally ill Vancouver woman who was denied medical assistance in dying (MAiD) at St. Paul’s Hospital spoke out about the difficult final hours of their daughter’s life, B.C.’s health minister is responding to their concerns surrounding an agreement that allows Providence Health facilities to deny MAiD for religions reasons.
-
Man shot and killed by police inside B.C. emergency room, IIO investigatingA man was shot and killed by police inside the emergency room of a hospital in B.C. on Wednesday, sparking an investigation by the province’s police watchdog.
-
'More work to do': B.C. premier addresses extreme heat response and planningOn the two-year anniversary of the heat dome that left hundreds of British Columbians dead, the premier acknowledged that while much work has been done to respond to extreme heat events, more is needed.
-
Widower holding cancer cabaret fundraiser in Midland in honour of late wifeA widower in Midland is working to keep his wife's memory alive by working to lower the number of people impacted by the disease that took her last year.
-
View Royal fire chief frustrated by campfire-turned-wildfire in Thetis Lake ParkVancouver Island is experiencing one of the worst wildfire seasons in modern history, according to BC Wildfire Service. And nearly every fire this year was human-caused and preventable.