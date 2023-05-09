Victoria police seek wanted man, urge residents to call 911

Victoria police are urging residents to call 911 if they see a wanted man who failed to return to a local halfway house.

Investigators say 27-year-old Franklin Cook is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

He is described as an Indigenous man who stands five feet, five inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds.

He has brown eyes and black hair and often has a moustache and goatee, police say.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.