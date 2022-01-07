Victoria police seek witness after woman's death
Staff
CTV News Vancouver Island
Victoria police are trying to identify a man who they say is a witness after a woman died suddenly in the city's downtown core.
The woman was found in medical distress in the 1200-block of Wharf Street around 10 a.m. on Nov. 17. Paramedics treated her at the scene but were unsuccessful in their attempts to save her.
Police released an image of the man they are hoping to identify Thursday.
Investigators say the witness is not a suspect or person of interest in the case and their investigation is not criminal.
Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or contact Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
