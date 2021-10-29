Victoria police seek witness of crash that sent 1 to hospital

Victoria police are searching for a driver who they believe witnessed a serious crash.

The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 19 near the intersection of Selkirk Avenue and Tillicum Road.

First responders were called to the scene, and by the time police arrived, paramedics were already treating a man for injuries.

The man would later be taken to hospital for "potentially life-altering injuries," police say.

The crash was partially recorded on a dashcam. The video shows a Mercedes SUV drove past the collision, and police are now hoping to speak with the driver of that vehicle.

"Officers believe that this driver has key information needed for the investigation," said VicPD in a release Friday.

Witnesses say that the driver of the white Mercedes may have been a woman.

"If you are the driver of the white Mercedes SUV or have information about this incident please call the VicPD Report Desk at 250-995-7654 extension 1," said police Friday.

Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.