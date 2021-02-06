Police in B.C.'s capital are investigating after a downtown assault sent a man to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries Friday night.

The victim was assaulted with a weapon in Victoria's Bastion Square sometime between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., police said, noting that they learned of the assault around 7:30, at which point the victim was already in hospital.

After receiving treatment, the man's injuries are no longer considered life-threatening, the Victoria Police Department said in a news release Saturday.

Investigators would like to speak to anyone who either witnessed the incident or has information about it, police said. They added that they believe the incident occurred on the Bastion Square walkway between Government and Langley streets.

Police said they believe the assault was targeted and that there is no ongoing risk to public safety. They didn't say what type of weapon was used in the assault.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Victoria Police Department's report desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1, police said. Tips can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.