Victoria police seek witnesses to stabbing at temporary housing shelter

Victoria police say they are investigating a stabbing that took place at a temporary housing shelter on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred just after 11 p.m. at a shelter in the 800-block of Caledonia Avenue near the Victoria Police Department headquarters.

Officers were called to the facility for reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Police then called paramedics, who arrived at the scene and treated the man. The man, who is not a resident of the shelter, declined further medical assistance, according to VicPD.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and investigators are hoping to speak with any witnesses of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.