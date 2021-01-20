Police in Esquimalt are asking residents of Colville Road for home surveillance video after a "prowler" was caught in the apparent act of breaking into a home there in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The incident happened just after 1 a.m. in the 1200 block of the road, according to a news release from the Victoria Police Department.

A resident of the house noticed that an air conditioner had been moved out of their window and a flashlight shone into their home as they were walking into the room, police said.

The suspect fled the scene and officers, including a police dog, were unable to locate them, according to police.

While tracking a potential suspect in the direction of Lockley Street, officers noticed that "numerous sheds and backyards in the area had been accessed," police said in their release.

Investigators are looking to speak to witnesses and review home surveillance video from area, police said, adding that anyone who has information about the incident and has not yet spoken to officers should call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1.