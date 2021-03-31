Victoria police seeking witnesses after officers, suspect injured in arrest

Police are looking for witnesses after two officers and a suspect were injured during an arrest in downtown Victoria Monday.

Patrol officers were called to the corner of Quadra and Courtenay streets shortly after 10 a.m. for a report of a man breaking into parking meters and pay-parking stations.

The man allegedly fled from police, who chased him down near Broughton Street and attempted an arrest.

Police say the man fought with the officers, who deployed pepper spray and a stun gun but both were ineffective. A police dog was also used and the man was subdued.

The suspect was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the man is from Vancouver and had been the subject of nine police calls in the previous three days.

The suspect was transported to hospital for a mental health assessment and was held under the Mental Health Act.

The two officers suffered minor injuries in the incident and were able to complete their shifts.

The police investigation is ongoing and charges will be recommended, including a charge of resisting arrest.

Anyone with information or video of the arrest is asked to contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.