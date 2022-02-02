Victoria police seize 2.5 kg of drugs, arrest 1 in raid
Victoria police say they seized an estimated $270,000 worth of illicit substances and arrested one man after executing a search warrant in the Harris Green area last week.
The raid occurred on Jan. 27 at a suite in a multi-unit residential building in the 1100-block of Fort Street.
The search came after Victoria police began investigating suspected drug traffickers with ties to Lower Mainland gangs in December.
While searching the Fort Street suite alongside the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team, police say they found 2.5 kilograms of drugs, including more than one kilogram of fentanyl and "significant quantities" of cocaine and methamphetamine.
Police believe the estimated street value of the drugs seized is nearly $270,000.
One man was also arrested at the scene. Police are recommending charges of drug trafficking against him.
He has since been released as the investigation continues.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 extension 1, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
