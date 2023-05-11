Victoria police seize $515K in contraband cigarettes, cash

Victoria police say they've seized a significant number of contraband cigarettes, as well as tens of thousands of dollars in cash, following a lengthy investigation into the sale of the unregulated items.

The investigation began in February, and on April 12, two search warrants were executed at a home in the 2400-block of Chambers Street in Victoria, and at a storage locker in View Royal.

At the two properties, police say they found $65,000 in cash and more than 2,000 cartons of contraband cigarettes.

The estimated value of the seized cigarettes is $450,000, according to VicPD.

Contraband cigarettes lack a stamp on their packaging that proves the company payed provincial and federal taxes.

"Investigators believe contraband tobacco is being sold in Greater Victoria at a fraction of its retail price, which likely has a negative impact on local retail outlets and small businesses," said VicPD in a release Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the sale of contraband cigarettes is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously online or at 1-800-222-8477.