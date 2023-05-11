Victoria police seize $515K in contraband cigarettes, cash
Victoria police say they've seized a significant number of contraband cigarettes, as well as tens of thousands of dollars in cash, following a lengthy investigation into the sale of the unregulated items.
The investigation began in February, and on April 12, two search warrants were executed at a home in the 2400-block of Chambers Street in Victoria, and at a storage locker in View Royal.
At the two properties, police say they found $65,000 in cash and more than 2,000 cartons of contraband cigarettes.
The estimated value of the seized cigarettes is $450,000, according to VicPD.
Contraband cigarettes lack a stamp on their packaging that proves the company payed provincial and federal taxes.
"Investigators believe contraband tobacco is being sold in Greater Victoria at a fraction of its retail price, which likely has a negative impact on local retail outlets and small businesses," said VicPD in a release Thursday.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the sale of contraband cigarettes is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously online or at 1-800-222-8477.
-
Garage fire in Barrie leads to $50k in damagesBarrie fire crews battled a blaze at a five-bedroom boarding house on Gloria Street Friday.
-
Vancouver Island First Nation did not prove Aboriginal title for entire claim area: B.C. Supreme CourtA British Columbia Supreme Court judge ruling on a First Nations land title lawsuit says it did not prove it had rights to its entire claim area, although he suggested it may be time for the provincial government to rethink its current test for such titles.
-
Gun recovered by Windsor police after foot chase at baseball fieldWindsor police say they recovered a firearm and arrested a 21-year-old man after a brief foot chase at a local baseball field.
-
Crescent Point Energy reports first-quarter profit down from year agoCrescent Point Energy Corp. reported its first-quarter profit was down from a year ago as energy prices were also lower.
-
'Corrosive substance' left on public toilets in Baden, Ont.: PoliceTwo people were hurt after what police believe was a “corrosive substance” was placed on toilet seats inside a public washroom in Baden, Ont.
-
Here's what Sask. WHL teams did in 2023 Prospects DraftThe 2023 Western Hockey League (WHL) Prospects Draft took place on Thursday with the Prince Albert Raiders having three picks in the top 10.
-
Search continues for Barrie man wanted in Peterborough homicideThe search continues for a Barrie man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection to a Peterborough homicide last summer.
-
B.C. NDP leaves spring legislature sitting facing turmoil in public housing managementThe New Democrat government in British Columbia started the spring legislative session promising more affordable homes for vulnerable people, but ended the sitting Thursday amid turmoil over its public housing agency.
-
Price of gas down in N.S. and N.B., no change on P.E.I.The price of gas went down in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick overnight, while there was no change on Prince Edward Island. Meanwhile, the price of diesel increased in Nova Scotia and P.E.I., but decreased in New Brunswick.