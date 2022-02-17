Victoria police seize fentanyl, $20K in cash in drug-trafficking investigation

One man is facing possible drug-trafficking charges after Victoria police seized more than $20,000 in cash last week.

Officers arrested the man in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue around 4 p.m. on Feb. 10 as part of an ongoing investigation in concert with the West Shore RCMP.

A subsequent search warrant at the man's home in the 1000-block of Haslam Avenue in Langford led police to the cash, the department said in a statement Thursday.

VicPD said officers also seized fentanyl, cocaine and prescription drugs in quantities consistent with drug trafficking,

The man was released from custody pending further investigation. Police say investigators will recommend drug-trafficking charges in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.