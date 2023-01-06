Victoria police seize guns, drugs, $50K cash in Johnson Street bust

Two people were arrested after Victoria police seized two kilograms of suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine from a temporary housing unit last month.

Officers also found two firearms, a pair of airsoft pistols and more than $50,000 in cash, the Victoria Police Department said in a release Friday.

The seizure happened on Dec. 20, when patrol officers and the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team entered a multi-unit residential suite in the 800-block of Johnson Street.

A man and a woman were arrested at the scene and were released pending further investigation.

No charges have been laid but the police department says it will recommend charges related to firearms and drug trafficking against both suspects.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or contact Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Search warrant in the 800-block of Johnson St yields firearms, $50,000 cash and over 2kg of meth, cocaine and fentanyl. #yyj https://t.co/7cfUFKnLhW pic.twitter.com/Cuu7d3D0s3