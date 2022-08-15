Victoria police seize guns, sword and body armour in raid

Victoria police say two people were arrested last month after police found guns, body armour and a sword inside of a suite at a supportive housing facility.

Police say the items were located when officers with VicPD and the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at a suite in a supportive housing facility in the 800-block of Johnson Street.

Inside the suite, police say they found a series of weapons, including a shotgun and two handguns, with ammunition for each firearm nearby.

Police say they also seized body armour, a sword, brass knuckles, a Taser, batons and several replica firearms from the room.

Two people, a man and a woman, were arrested in connection with the search, which occurred on July 15.

Police say both individuals face firearms charges.

The investigation into the suites is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.