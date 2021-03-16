Police in Victoria are asking the public for information after patrol officers seized two replica pistols and real ammunition from a tent in Vic West.

The seizure happened on Thursday morning when officers were assisting bylaw officers at a tent encampment in the 100-block of Bay Street, near Victoria West Park.

Police say the tent was unoccupied at the time.

One of the replica handguns appears to be a pellet gun, according to a photo provided by police.

Officers also seized a knife and various types of ammunition, including .308 calibre and 7.62 mm rounds.

Investigators are seeking information about the seized items. Anyone with information about the items is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.