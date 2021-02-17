Police say they are investigating after multiple weapons were seized from an abandoned tent near Royal Athletic Park, where a parking lot has been converted into a temporary sheltering area.

Police say they were notified of the weapons around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived at the scene, they located two replica handguns and a wooden bat that had "nails and blades" attached to it inside of a tent that was no longer being used.

Investigators are now seeking any information on where the items came from or who they belonged to.

Anyone with information is asked to call VicPD at 250-995-7654 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.