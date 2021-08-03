Victoria police stop 24 suspected impaired drivers over 2-day blitz
Police in Victoria are reminding motorists about the dangers of drinking and driving after weekend roadblocks caught 24 suspected impaired drivers, police said Tuesday.
Traffic police ran two roadblocks in Esquimalt and Victoria on Friday and Saturday night.
Nine suspected impaired drivers were taken off the road over a seven-hour period on Friday and 15 more were sidelined over six hours on Saturday.
Police also issued 19 unrelated motor vehicle infraction tickets Friday and 23 tickets on Saturday.
Victoria police said in a statement Tuesday that they had to close Saturday’s roadblock an hour early “due to the amount of administrative work required to document that amount of impaired drivers.”
Each suspected impaired driver’s vehicle was temporarily seized and towed away.
Victoria police say 67 people die each year in B.C. due to impaired driving, with nearly half of those crashes occurring during the summer months.
Victoria police say they plan to continue targeting impaired drivers throughout the summer.
-
Fire in northwestern Ontario prompts evacuation order and alerts in Manitoba's Nopiming Provincial ParkPeople in parts of Nopiming Provincial Park remain on evacuation alert while cottagers in one subdivision have already been forced to leave.
-
Regina residents welcome the return of live theatreRegina residents have been waiting for live performances to come back for months, and this week the opportunity to take in a live show will return.
-
'Looks refreshing' but it's 'extremely hazardous': Search crews warn of swimming in Coquihalla CanyonThe Hope Search and Rescue team is reminding residents and road-trippers to be wary of where they go swimming after two separate rescue calls took them down to the Coquihalla Canyon’s Othello Tunnels area over the weekend.
-
'Nip it in the bud': Sask. expert warns against unravelling of COVID-19 successAs Saskatchewan's new COVID-19 infections increase, Nazeem Muhajarine says it’s time for the government to intervene with public health measures.
-
Nova Scotians taking advantage of opportunities to vote early during pandemic electionSo far, more than 20,000 Nova Scotians have cast early ballots — nearly three times as many as at this point in the last provincial election in 2017.
-
Riders work on establishing a fresh identity for the upcoming seasonThe Riders’ players arrived in Regina about a month ago, they’ve been on the field together for three weeks and now will play their first game that counts in almost two years coming up on Friday.
-
Video shows suspect in Saturday's double-shooting in KelownaAuthorities have released a brief surveillance video of a suspect sought in connection with Saturday's shooting in Kelowna.
-
Air quality advisory lifted for Metro Vancouver as onshore winds help clear wildfire smokeThe region had been under an air quality advisory since Aug. 1, as smoke tumbled into the region and made for hazy skies over the B.C. Day long weekend.
-
Dead fish spotted at Parkhill Reservoir 'not uncommon'The Ausable Bayfield Conservation Authority says a number dead fish being spotted at the Parkhill Reservoir is 'not uncommon.'