Victoria police use beanbag shotgun on armed man threatening store staff

Victoria police say a man was arrested after he allegedly threatened staff at a local business with a knife Monday.

Police were called to the business in the 1200-block of Douglas Street around 7:30 p.m. for reports of a man threatening people with a knife.

When officers arrived, they found the man near the intersection of Douglas Street and Yates Street. Police say the man refused to surrender to officers, prompting police to use a less-lethal beanbag shotgun.

Officers fired one round and were then able to take the man into custody without further incident, according to VicPD.

The man was then taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries sustained during the arrest, according to police. He was then held in hospital under the Mental Health Act.

Victoria police say a knife was found on the man after he was taken into custody. He is now facing recommended charges of uttering threats and causing a disturbance.

Police say the incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact VicPD at 250-995-7654 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.