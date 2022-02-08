Victoria police warn of traffic disruptions ahead of B.C. throne speech

Police in Victoria are warning the public of likely traffic disruptions around the B.C. legislature Tuesday as the provincial government delivers a throne speech outlining its agenda for the months to come.

VicPD officers have deployed surveillance cameras around the legislature grounds for the event.

Police say the cameras are being monitored and were placed in accordance will privacy legislation.

"The cameras will be taken down a short time after the event," the police department said in a statement. "Temporary signs are posted to ensure that those in the area are aware."

The New Democrat government's throne speech arrives two weeks ahead of the government's budget on Feb. 22.

Premier John Horgan is expected to preview the government's long-term economic development plan next week.