Victoria police warn parents after apparent child-luring attempt
Police in B.C.'s capital are investigating after an alleged attempt at child luring in the city Friday afternoon.
The incident occurred just after 2 p.m. at Topaz Park, according to a news release from the Victoria Police Department.
Officers were told that an 11-year-old child was playing on the Finlayson turf at the park when a woman approached and "offered the child money and then a Bible to get into her car," police said.
The child refused and told a trusted adult, but the woman had left the area by that time, according to police.
Victoria police said they're hoping to speak to the woman, who they described as white, approximately 60 to 70 years old, and slim. She has shoulder-length grey hair and glasses, was wearing a grey or black pullover sweater and grey or black pants, and was carrying a red book, police said.
The woman was last seen in a silver sedan, according to VicPD.
-
Scott Moffatt announces he will not seek new council term in 2022Three-term Ottawa city councillor Scott Moffatt says he will not be seeking re-election in 2022. The 11-year veteran at city hall told CTV News Ottawa the time was right for a new chapter.
-
Male taken to out-of-region hospital after reports of shooting in KitchenerWaterloo regional police are investigating after reports of shots fired in Kitchener Saturday night.
-
Calgarians give food and supplies to homeless on World Kindness DayCalgarians spent two hours handing out food and supplies to the homeless at Olympic Plaza on Saturday.
-
Three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex Catholic District School BoardDozens of students in the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board will not be returning to class after the weekend due possible exposure to COVID 19
-
London, Ont. 65th Annual Santa Claus Parade sees large turnoutThe 65th annual Santa Claus was back on London’s city streets, returning to its traditional route
-
New indoor courts for padel open, first in countryA new padel court opened in Calgary Saturday, it’s the first indoor court for the sport in the country.
-
COVID-19 induced surgery times tackled by new cross border businessA new business based in Windsor and Sarnia, Ontario is connecting people waiting for elective surgeries with more timely private-care options
-
Girl, 6, dead after car crashes into tree in EtobicokeA child is without vital signs after a car crashed into a tree in Etobicoke, paramedics say.
-
Toronto car crash leaves woman dead, another seriously injuredTwo people were taken to hospital, one in critical condition, after a car struck a pole on The Queensway.