Victoria police warn parents after apparent child-luring attempt

Police in B.C.'s capital are investigating after an alleged attempt at child luring in the city Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred just after 2 p.m. at Topaz Park, according to a news release from the Victoria Police Department.

Officers were told that an 11-year-old child was playing on the Finlayson turf at the park when a woman approached and "offered the child money and then a Bible to get into her car," police said.

The child refused and told a trusted adult, but the woman had left the area by that time, according to police.

Victoria police said they're hoping to speak to the woman, who they described as white, approximately 60 to 70 years old, and slim. She has shoulder-length grey hair and glasses, was wearing a grey or black pullover sweater and grey or black pants, and was carrying a red book, police said.

The woman was last seen in a silver sedan, according to VicPD.