Victoria prosthetic arm charity establishes locations in Ukraine

A Victoria charity group that develops low-cost prosthetic arms recently returned to Canada after travelling with a humanitarian group to Ukraine.

There, Nick Deckev, founder of the non-profit the Victoria Hand Project, literally gave people a hand.

"Initially, they’re not sure. They’re like, 'What is this thing?" said Deckev.

What it is, is a low cost, fully functioning 3D-printed prosthetic arm. Deckev went to Ukraine to help set up the prosthetics for residents.

"Often, you see surprise," he said. "They’re kind of blushingly excited and they’re thinking about all the things that they can do."

Deckev fit two men in Lviv, Ukraine, with new arms. One man named Volodymyr lost his arm in a car accident in 2007. Mykkailo lost his during a firefighting accident in 2006.

The Victoria Hand Project travelled to Ukraine to establish two locations in that country. One in the western city of Lviv and another in the central city of Vinnytsia.

"Right now we’re just doing the preliminary get to know each other and we outfit a couple of amputees," said the founder of the non-profit.

The trip also included partnering with two clinics to train staff and supply each one with a 3D printer to get started.

"We want to do a big fundraiser now and to be back here in May," said Deckev.

That second trip would include providing each site with four 3D printers and enough supplies to begin to make a difference in the war-torn country.

"Enough materials to fit 50, or maybe even 100 hands," said Deckev.

The clinic in Lviv already has soldiers lined up.

"One of them has no arms, so he’s already really excited," said Victoria Guliano, an analyst with the clinic in Lviv.

Within a few hours, both Ukrainian men were outfitted with new arms, giving them both a hand and changing their lives for the better.