Victoria radio host to run half marathon to raise money for charity

Al Ferraby, host of the CFAX 1070 morning show in Victoria, will run a half marathon to raise money for CFAX’s Santa's Anonymous this weekend.

Ferraby has been taking donations of one dollar for every kilometre he plans to run in a fundraiser called Al's $21 for 21 km, and is planning to host a fundraising drive on Friday's morning show.

Over the past decade, Ferraby has completed similar runs and has raised more than $140,000 for Santa's Anonymous, which focuses on making Christmas hampers and other supports for families and children in Greater Victoria.

"It’s important 360 days of the year," Ferraby says of Santa’s Anonymous.

"We talk about Christmas a lot and that’s important, making sure families are taken care of with food hampers and gifts, but it’s a year-round charity that helps people instantly," he says. "So whatever people can donate in this tough time is good enough for us."

Ferraby will run his solo half-marathon on Sunday, May 23.

To donate, visit the Santa's Anonymous website here or tune in to CFAX 1070 or CTV News Vancouver Island on Friday.